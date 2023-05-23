HSHS Holy Family Hospital Holds Nursing Exemplar Award Ceremony

In honor of National Nurses Week, HSHS Holy Family Hospital hosted a Nursing Exemplar Awards Ceremony. Below is the list of winners from the ceremony.

Nurse Leader of the Year

Cindy Crouch, RN

Excellence in Nursing

Colleen Jorn, RN

Preceptor of the Year

Jen Fields, RN

Charge Nurse of the Year

Erica Bone, RN

Rookie of the Year

Hunter Gray, RN

Partner in Nursing

Jaye Campbell

The awards recognize the dedicated health professionals and nurses who serve patients each day with respect, care, competence and joy. They play an important role in providing excellent care to our community. It is more important than ever to thank, recognize and celebrate that we have these health care professionals serving our loved ones and neighbors.

Please join HSHS Holy Family Hospital in thanking these dedicated health professionals whose skills, care, and commitment to excellence makes a difference in all our lives.

For more information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit Holy Family’s website at hshsholyfamily.org. To apply for a position at HSHS Holy Family, visit careers.hshs.org.