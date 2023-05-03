I-55 Fatalities Increase To 7

The Illinois State Police (ISP) has located another fatality from the May 1, 2023 crash on I-55 near milepost 76. Initially, six individuals were found deceased at the crash scene. However, the severity of the crash masked the remains and what was previously believed to be the remains of one individual was two. ISP is working closely with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identification of the seven deceased individuals and information will be released once identification is complete and proper notifications have been made. The coroner previously confirmed 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, WI, died in the crash.

A total of 37 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical and ages spanning 2-years-old to 80-years-old. Approximately 72 vehicles are known to be involved in the crashes that occurred in both northbound and southbound lanes of I-55 between mile post 72 and 78 near Farmersville in Montgomery County shortly before 11 a.m. on May 1, 2023.

Many vehicles involved in those crashes will be released beginning May 3, 2023 at 8 a.m. If you were traveling south on I-55 prior to the crash, please call 217-685-4354 to arrange pickup for your vehicle.

If you were traveling north on I-55 prior to the crash, please call 618-346-3653 to arrange pickup for your vehicle. Some, but not all, vehicles traveling northbound on I-55 will be released.

These instructions still apply if your vehicle will be retrieved by a tow service, as additional information needs to be gathered at the time your vehicle is released. People retrieving vehicles must provide their driver’s license and insurance to the ISP Command Vehicle located at the intersection of Brown and Henrietta in Divernon. An officer will ask basic questions such as, who was in the vehicle, your phone number, and insurance card information. Adjustors and/or private reconstruction are not allowed to gain access to the vehicles until tomorrow, May 3, 2023 after they are processed.

ISP thanks all its first responder partners and sister agencies for their tremendous work and assistance during this incident.

Law enforcement personnel from Divernon Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, Litchfield Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The following Fire Departments also responded to the scene: Carlinville Fire Department, Chatham Fire Department, Divernon Fire Department, Farmersville Fire Protection District, Girard Fire Department, Pawnee Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department, Shell Creek Fire Department, Springfield Fire Department, Springfield Hazmat, and Virden Fire Department.

Emergency medical services were provided by: Five helicopters from Air Evac and Arch, America Ambulance Service, Bunker Hill Ambulance Service, Carlinville Ambulance, Chatham Ambulance, Echo 6 Ambulance, Gillespie/Benld Ambulance, Hillsboro Ambulance, Litchfield Ambulance Service, Medic First Ambulance, Morrisonville Ambulance Service, Nokomis Ambulance, Pawnee Ambulance, Prairieland Ambulance Service, Raymond Ambulance Service, Stoughton Ambulance, and Virden Ambulance Service.

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and the Illinois Secretary of State Police also provided personnel on scene.

The Macoupin County Coroner, Montgomery County Coroner, and Sangamon County Coroner are assisting with the fatalities.