ISP Celebrates National Law Enforcement Appreciation Month

Throughout the month of May, the Illinois State Police (ISP) will celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Month, a time when we come together to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, honor those who have served and continue to serve, offer support to fellow officers and their loved ones, and for citizens to show their appreciation to the men and women who keep our communities safe while dealing with the inherent dangers of police work.

“Law enforcement officers carry a heavy burden and put their lives on the line every day,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “During the month of May we honor these men and women who are sworn to protect us, and remember those we’ve lost in the line of duty. Their work is dangerous, demanding, and sometimes thankless. It takes a special, dedicated person to do the job. We should honor and show our appreciation for these brave souls this month and every month.”

During the month, the ISP will participate in the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Ceremony on May 4, 2023. Troopers from across the state will travel to State Capital Building in Springfield to participate in ceremonies focused on law enforcement officers serving in Illinois. In celebration of National Police Week, ISP is sending its elite Honor Guard to the nation’s capital for the national law enforcement celebration. The national events will be held in Washington, D.C. at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Park from May 11-16, 2023. The celebration includes a K9 Memorial Service, a Candlelight Vigil, a police vehicle display, the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service, a Pipe Band Competition, National Honor Guard Competition, and more.

The Illinois State Police social media pages will be featuring pictures from these events along with appreciation posts throughout the entire month. The following links will take you to each of the ISP social media pages.