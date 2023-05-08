ISP Release Additional Names Of Victims In 72-Vehicle Fatal Crash On I-55

Illinois State Police have released five additional names of the seven people fatally injured in multiple crashes that occurred on May 1, 2023 at approximately 10:55 a.m. on both northbound and southbound Interstate 55 between mile markers 72 and 78 near Farmersville in Montgomery County. A total of 72 vehicles are known to be involved in the crashes and 37 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical. There were seven fatalities in the crashes, including 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, WI whose name was previously released.

Additional victims that have been identified include:

Joseph Bates, 73-year-old from Crystal Lake, IL

Donna Bates, 71-year-old from Crystal Lake, IL

Earl LeGrand, 64-year-old from Florissant, MO

Michael Zinchuk, 55-year-old from Champaign, IL

Amy Zinchuk, 54-year-old from Champaign, IL

ISP is working closely with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identification of the final remaining victim. Information will be released once positive identification is complete and family notifications have been made.

ISP thanks all its first responder partners and sister agencies for their tremendous work and assistance during this incident.