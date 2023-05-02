Jays Scholar Bowl Team Second At Sectional

The Greenville Blue Jays were one of four teams in Monday’s IESA scholar bowl sectional at Cumberland.

The Jays placed second overall, behind O’Fallon Fulton. The sectional is a round robin format with the teams playing each other.

Greenville battled the eventual sectional champion in its first game. The Jays were close, 140-110, at the half, but Fulton came out strong in the second half and won 270-210.

The Jays won their next two games, beating Cumberland 295-190 and Teutopolis, 245-145. Fulton also beat those two teams to claim the sectional crown.

In the three games for Greenville, Eli Ennen led with 16 correct toss-ups. Carston Plant and Wynn Wilson, five toss-ups apiece; Eli Sears, four; and Jonas Busby, two.

The Blue Jays won the Hillsboro Regional and had an outstanding 35 wins and only five losses in Illinois Elementary School Association competition this season.