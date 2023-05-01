Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute To Host May 5 Remembrance Program

The Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute will host a special program on Friday, May 5 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Tribute, located on the main campus of Kaskaskia College. The purpose of the ceremony is to recognize those Tribute Committee members who have passed since the project began in 2007. “So many individuals who have gave their time and energy on behalf of the Tribute are sadly no longer with us,” said Tribute Chair Jim Beasley. “We have wanted for some time to recognize and remember their contributions to this project and reflect on where we’ve come since it started and our plans for the future.”

Kaskaskia College President George Evans will be the keynote speaker for the event, which will include the Scott Air Force Base TransCom Flag Corps. The public is invited to attend the ceremony and are asked to bring their chairs.