Jury Trial Date In Clinton County For Tate

Convicted killer Ray E. Tate, Jr., of Kentucky, has a jury trial date in Clinton County Circuit Court on multiple charges.

Tate is serving a life sentence at Menard Prison for the murder of a Wayne County deputy in December of 2021.

Incidents that occurred that same day led to 30 criminal charges being filed against Tate in Clinton County.

Court records show a pre-trial hearing will be held May 31 and the starting date for a jury trial is June 19.

Tate is charged in Clinton County with nine counts of aggravated kidnapping, six counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, four counts of home invasion, three counts of residential burglary, three counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and one count of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated battery.