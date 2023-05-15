Kaskaskia College AIMs To Improve Career Exploration In Manufacturing

Kaskaskia College is partnering with district high schools and industry leaders to create a new program, the Aspirations in Manufacturing (AIM) dual enrollment program beginning Fall 2023.

The team at KC developed the AIM program after hearing from industry partners of their struggle to find employees to fill open manufacturing positions. AIM is a two semester, 16-hour dual enrollment program and is open to all district high school juniors and seniors. AIM provides students career exploration into the rapidly growing manufacturing industry mentor from the manufacturing industry will provide guidance and leadership in the program.

Manufacturing is currently the largest industry in Illinois when ranked by overall contribution to GDP. Manufacturing operations employ more than 600,000 statewide, over 44,000 in the region and, in the coming years, is expected to see the largest amount of job growth compared to all other occupations. While only 6 of the 17 district high schools currently offer dual credit coursework related to manufacturing, the AIM program will bridge this gap by offering manufacturing learning opportunities to students in all KC district high schools.

“Modern manufacturing is more brain than brawn,” said Carli Sanders, Manufacturing & Work- Based Learning Coordinator. “High-tech skills are in demand to shrink the skills gap and manufacturing offers a wealth of rewarding opportunities we want to ensure students are taking advantage of.”

“Manufacturing in our region is very interesting and diverse” said Jimmy Bays, Director of Operations at Bettendorf Stanford. “Basic manufacturing principles and soft skills are in demand, and the AIM program will get our area high school students excited and ready to begin a career at any manufacturer, or to continue their education in the vast array of technical trades.”

The AIM program is part of the KC NOW dual enrollment program which allows students to enroll in college courses at Kaskaskia College for half the tuition costs. Students applying to the program must be on track to complete high school graduation requirements and receive an endorsement from their high school guidance instructor or faculty.

To learn more about KC’s AIM program please contact Manufacturing & Work-Based Learning Coordinator Carli Sanders at 618-545-3428.