Kaskaskia College To Host Health Care Career Camp In June

Kaskaskia College will host a Health Care Career Camp on June 20 at the College’s Nursing Center for individuals interested in learning about careers in the healthcare industry and the programs offered by KC.

College programs that will be represented that day include:

Radiology

Sonography

Respiratory Therapy

Physical Therapy Assistant

Nursing

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Emergency Medical Technician/Paramedicine

The career camp will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The camp is being made possible thanks to the Pipeline for the Advancement of the Health Care Workforce Program (PATH) grant. The grant aims to create, support, and expand opportunities for individuals interested in health career programs, allowing them to earn degrees or certifications and advance their careers.

For more information about the camp, please get in touch with Sara Koopmann, KC Pathway to Healthcare Careers Grant Coordinator and Allied Health Office Assistant, at 618-545-3366 or skoopmann@kaskaskia.edu or email Katy Knolhoff, PATH Grant Nursing Success Coach at kknolhoff@kaskaskia.edu.