KC Board Approves Counseling Services Agreement

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday night and authorized the administration to enter into agreements to offer mental health counseling services to students and college staff who request these services.

A two-year contract with Timely Telehealth of Fort Worth, Texas was accepted, to provide counseling services virtually.

Trustees also approved an agreement with Family Life Consultants of Collinsville to provide services on site.

Amy Zanton, KC Vice President of Student Services, said mental health services, have become a priority for higher education institutions nationwide.

The board approved a base salary adjustment of four percent for non-collective bargaining unit employees of Kaskaskia College.

In other action, the board accepted the fiscal year 2022 audit. There were no findings for the financial audit or major federal programs audit.

Laptop computers were purchased at a cost of $71,841 and a utility pickup truck was bought for $36,693.

An easement was approved at the KC Vandalia campus, for the installation of a communications equipment station that includes high speed fiber internet equipment.