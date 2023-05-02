KC Board Of Trustees Approve Promotion To Six Faculty Members

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees held its monthly meeting on Monday, April 24, 2023. Board members included Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Louis Kalert (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc), Jeff Brown (Greenville) and Madison Johnson (Student Trustee).

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees approved the promotion of six faculty members and the reappointment of professional/managerial and executive/managerial employees during its monthly meeting on April 24.

Three of the six faculty members, Associate Professors of Nursing Tessa Opfer, Kimberly Storm, and Lisa Ring, were promoted to full professor. Assistant Professor of Agriculture Aaron Heinzmann, Assistant Professor of Radiologic Technology Candace Sloat, and Assistant Professor of Industrial Technology Lyle Gross were each promoted to Associate Professor. KC Vice President of Instructional Services Julie Obermark remarked that one of her job’s best parts is presenting faculty members for promotion. “Each faculty up for promotion has to meet several criteria as well as submit a portfolio that is reviewed by their academic deans and by a committee of their peers,” noted Obermark. “We have such talented faculty at KC, which is a testament to their commitment to our students and the College.”

In additional personnel moves, the board approved establishing a new Residential and Commercial Electricity Coordinator position to assist with class management, instruction, and work-based learning responsibilities. Since the College’s Residential and Commercial Electricity Program began in 2019, enrollment has more than doubled its enrollment. This new position will also assist the College in developing new renewable energy training programs and short-term credentials that will enhance educational opportunities for students pursuing this field. Trustees also:

Approved transition of current Children’s Learning Center instructors Frances Diane Tucker and Stephanie Henson from 30 hours per week to 40 hours per week and using grant funds to cover 25 percent of their wages and benefits

Hired Taryn Chesnek of Woodlawn as a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Work-Based Learning Coordinator at a salary of $44,000

Hired Tina Winkler as a full-time Staff Accountant at $46,500.

Accepted the resignation of Megan Holtmann as Dean of Health Sciences

Accepted the retirement of Chris Browne, Assistant Professor of Cosmetology

Accepted the resignation of Zach McGeehon as District Coordinator of Adult Education

Approved a separation agreement with Professor of Music Cliff Jourdan

In additional action Monday evening, trustees ratified the selection of Richardet Floor Covering of Perryville, Missouri, to replace the flooring in the Lifelong Learning Center damaged during a waterline break in December of last year. The board also approved the purchase of new fixed auditorium seating for the Kaskaskia Room as part of the Health & Business and Library Building renovation for $42,062 from KI of Green Bay, Wisconsin. The purchase includes 52 fixed auditorium seats with folding table arms and alternate seating consisting of tables and chairs to accommodate an additional 20 occupants. The new seating will provide a more comfortable learning environment for students.

Trustees also approved the following resolutions:

Accepting roofing materials donated by Alpha-Omega Construction of Salem for the Carpentry Occupations Program at the Harry L. Crisp Technology Center. The material donated comprised 61 squares of shingles, 50 pieces of metal drip edge, and five bundles of 8″ X 8″ flashing valued at $7,742.53.

Accepting the donation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment from Koch Air, LLC of Maryland Heights, Missouri, for use by the College’s HVAC program. The value of the equipment donated is $55,124.

Authorizing college administration to dispose of office furniture no longer in use.

At the start of the meeting, the board approved a resolution recognizing outgoing Student Trustee Alyssa Lurkins for her service with the board this past year. Then welcomed new trustee Madison Johnson of Vandalia, who board chairman Bill Hawley swore in.

The Kaskaskia College allied health programs will hold their pinning ceremony on Thursday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. on the grounds of the KC Soccer Field.

Kaskaskia College will host its annual commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 12, at 6:30 on the grounds of the KC Soccer Field.

The Kaskaskia College Adult Education Program will host its graduation on Thursday, May 18, at 6:00 p.m. in the KC Gymnasium.