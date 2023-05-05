KC Board Of Trustees Seats Members, Elects Officers

Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday, May 1, 2023, to seat two trustees and elect officers. Board members included Bill Hawley (Odin), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Linda Stover (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Louis Kalert (Centralia), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc), and Madison Johnson (Student Trustee). Jeff Brown (Greenville) was absent.

Chairman Bill Hawley swore in Bryan Holthaus of Carlyle and Jim Beasley of Centralia to new six-year terms on the board. Both incumbents were the top vote-getters in the April 4 consolidated elections. The board also held its reorganization with Hawley of Odin re-elected chairman, Linda Stover of Centralia vice-chairman, and Laura Wedekemper of Shattuc secretary.

Hawley then appointed the following trustees to serve as board representatives for 2023-24:

Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) Representative – Jim Beasley

Alternate ICCTA Representative – Linda Stover

Foundation Trustees & Director Representative – Bryan Holthaus

Friends of the Fine Arts Representative – Linda Stover

Alumni and Friends Representative – Louis Kalert

Kaskaskia College Sports Association (KCSA) Representative – Bill Hawley

The board also voted to keep its monthly meetings on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m.