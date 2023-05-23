KC Hosts Radiologic Technology Pinning Ceremony

Kaskaskia College recently held its annual pinning ceremony for its Radiologic Technology students. Sixteen students took part in the ceremony held in the college gymnasium.

Photo (L to R) First Row: Maisey Jones- Richview; Cierra Arentsen- Albers; Quincy Morgan- Centralia; Katie Wiles- Centralia. Second Row: Hannah Porter- Centralia; Grace Reymond- Trenton; Kallie Peck- Trenton; Gabrielle Jamruk- Breese; Kelsey Deters- Teutopolis; Jacquelynne Witteborg- Beecher City Third Row: Alexis Enke- Centralia; Kirstin Pillow- Nashville; Whitney Kalous- Pocahontas; Morgan Taylor- Bethalto; Lily Wilson- Vandalia; and Samantha Pilcher- Mason. Not Pictured are: Mimi Polczynski- Radiology Program Director, Candace Sloat- Clinical Coordinator and Sharon Elwood- Radiology Faculty