KC Names Outstanding Radiology Students

Kaskaskia College proudly announces that Jacquelynne Witteborg and Gabrielle Jamruk of Breese are named Outstanding Radiologic Technology Students for the Class of 2022.

Jacquelynne is the daughter of Anthony and Shellie Witteborg. Jacquelynne graduated from Beecher City Jr-Sr High School in 2021. She has accepted a job at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Jacquelynne is continuing her education in the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program at Kaskaskia College this fall.

Gabrielle is the daughter of Tami and Chris Jamruk. She graduated from Mater Dei High School in Breese in 2020. Gabrielle is continuing her education at SIU-Carbondale in the field of Radiation Therapy.