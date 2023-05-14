KC Presents Nashville High School With 2023 Educational Partnership Award

Kaskaskia College’s Educational Partnership Award is presented to an organization, business, or high school in the college district that highlights a partnership that displays creativity, dedication, and commitment to students. This year’s award was presented to Nashville Community High School.

Vice President of Instructional Services Julie Obermark noted that, over the past year, Nashville High School demonstrated outstanding creativity and innovation in partnering with Kaskaskia College to serve students. “Through collaboration with community organizations and KC Instructional Services, Nashville High School helped equalize access and maximize opportunities for students by developing a plan to implement CNA dual credit at the college’s Nashville Education Center as well as Early Childhood Education dual enrollment, which will be offered in the fall of this year,” said Obermark.

Nashville has also served as a champion for expanding programming available to students. As an early supporter of the college’s new Aspirations in Manufacturing, or AIM program, they have demonstrated a commitment to students, the college, area manufacturing industries, and the regional economy.

Accepting the award on behalf of the high school was Superintendent Brad Turner. “Nashville Community High School is honored to receive the Educational Partnership Award from Kaskaskia College. We have a long-standing relationship with KC that provides many great opportunities for NCHS students in high school and after graduation. We are so thankful for our partnership with the college and the tremendous work they do for all students in District 501.”

Obermark added that the college greatly appreciated Nashville’s offer to host the regional WYSE competition at the high school while the main campus underwent renovations. In doing so, NCHS allowed for the reintroduction of the competition for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. This dedication and commitment allowed students from throughout the district to engage with peers while challenging themselves academically.