KC & SSM Host A Multi-Department Student Networking Event

On Tuesday, April 25, and Wednesday, April 26, SSM Health representatives from St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia and Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon visited Kaskaskia College’s main campus to connect with current Allied Health students. SSM had the unique opportunity to present to students various job openings within the organization and discuss scholarship opportunities available to help students achieve their career goals. Several hospital departments, including the Medical Group, Imaging, Recruitment, and Human Resources, were represented at the networking event. These representatives were able to answer questions, accept applications for open positions, and inform students about the SSM Southern Illinois Student Scholarship, offering up to $15,000 in funds and paid tuition expenses. All Nursing and Allied Health students are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

“We are very excited to have a great partnership with our SSM facilities to allow our students to learn more about the healthcare industry and the available career opportunities. Our continued partnership shows Kaskaskia College’s and SSM’s commitment to providing our students with the resources and support they need to succeed in their chosen fields”, said Megan Holtmann, Dean of Health Sciences.

The partnership between Kaskaskia College and SSM Health highlights the importance of collaboration in promoting education and career opportunities for students. Since COVID, this has been SSM Health’s first multi-department networking event at Kaskaskia College. The idea came after the success of their partnership with KC to offer paid externships for nursing students. SSM Health and KC hope to expand the externship program to other areas within the hospital outside of nursing. SSM Health hopes to engage more students through these networking events while providing career opportunities to area residents. Their overarching goal is to help students grow their careers by introducing them to the different career paths within a hospital, such as Nursing, Allied Health, Engineering, Labs, Information Technology, Professional Services, Marketing, and HR. Forward-thinking, SSM Health would like to open the SSM Southern Illinois Student Scholarship to all students.

This event is just one example of how the two organizations work together to support the healthcare industry and the communities they serve.