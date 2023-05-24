KPD Board Approves Contract For Maintenance Building

The Kingsbury Park District will finally be getting a much-needed new maintenance building.

At a meeting Monday night, the park district board members approved a contract with Millennium Construction of Lebanon to construct a 4,000 square foot building with a concrete floor. The board voted 3-0 to award the project to the firm at a price of $414,758.

The park district has already sold bonds to cover the cost of the building.

Last week, the district received permits and variances from the City of Greenville to erect the new facility at the same location of the current one on the south end of Jaycee Park.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein hopes the new building will be in use before the end of the year. He said the contract says the work has to be completed by the end of October, but he pointed out material delays still exist and the contract can be extended. Now that the contract is awarded, all of the KPD materials must be moved out of the 20X20 foot shed. Sauerwein noted the shed only has a gravel floor. If it rains in the winter, water gets inside and freezes and thaws. He said the house in the vicinity will also come down.

Click below to hear more:

Also Monday night, the park board decided to purchase a used shipping container at a cost not to exceed $5,500. It will be used to store items which are in the current maintenance shed and nearby house, which is owned by the district.

Regarding another project, wind damage at the end of February led to roof damage at the swimming pool complex. The KPD board agreed to proceed with repairs on the west two-thirds of the building plus the pavilion, at a cost not to exceed $22,400.

Sauerwein said the district will receive a little more than $10,000 from the insurance company.

His goal is to have the roof repairs completed by Memorial Day.