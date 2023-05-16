KPD Pool Opening Date Set

At its regular May meeting, the Kingsbury Park District Board discussed the opening of the swimming pool for the 2023 season.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein advised lifeguard certification is occurring a little later than usual. That has led to the pool opening date being set for Tuesday, May 30, after the Memorial Day weekend.

Sauerwein indicated May 30 is also the same day the Kingsbury Clippers swim team will begin.

He also reported the district’s old baseball/softball scoreboards have been purchased by Caseyville Township, through EBay, for a total of $437. The Ebay fee is about $25.