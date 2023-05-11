KPD Seats Three Board Members, Declares Vacancy

The Kingsbury Park District Board met Monday night and three individuals, elected as commissioners in the April 4 election, were given the oath of office.

Joellen Vohlken is new on the park board. Barb Smith and B.J. Schneck were re-elected.

Board officers were elected with no changes made. Smith remains board president, Lynn Ulmer, vice president; and Schneck, treasurer.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein was appointed again as board secretary.

Smith decided the board would continue to serve as its own committee, and meet as a committee the third Mondays of the month.

The resignation of David Henrichsmeyer from the board was accepted and a vacancy was declared. President Smith expressed her appreciation for the time Henrichsmeyer gave the district as a board member.

Since there is a vacancy, the board approved a motion to accept letters of interest, from those wanting to be on the board, through the end of the business day on June 14. Letters can be dropped off at the district office at 630 East City Route 40 or mailed to the Kingsbury Park District at Post Office Box 462, Greenville, Illinois 62246.