Leisure At the Lake Summer Series At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proud to present a new summer series for you and your family to enjoy. The Leisure at the Lake Summer Series is our effort to promote outdoor recreation through interactive, educational activities that are available to all ages, children and adults alike.

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, Park Rangers and professionals will present a unique experience rooted in either culture, environmental science, or wellness. The goal with this new, exciting series is to connect with not only the visitors of Carlyle Lake, but also with the community of Carlyle and surrounding towns. Explore your artistic capabilities through eco art, discover more about wildlife and the night sky, or take a guided bike tour – the choice is yours!

All activities associated with this series will be free and start at the Outdoor Classroom located directly behind the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center (795 Lake Rd, Carlyle, IL 62331). Pre-registration will be required to ensure all sessions remain engaging and provide the best experience possible for participants. As a key provider of recreation, it is our mission to establish a love for the outdoors and continue to generate new ways for our visitors to experience it. We look forward to offering this series to the public and are proud to have the ability to do so.

The entire series schedule, activity descriptions, and participant requirements can be found on the Carlyle Lake Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/630697171916312 and the Carlyle Lake Website: https://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Carlyle-Lake/. Pre-registration information can be found on both platforms as well. If you have any questions regarding this series, please contact the Carlyle Lake Interpretative Services and Outreach Program at 618-594-2484 ext. 3.