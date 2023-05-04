Local Earth Day Tree Planting

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District partnered with the City of Greenville and Bond County 4H to complete a tree planting project on Earth Day.

The tree planting was on Saturday, April 22.

Volunteers from the Soil and Water Conservation District, Bond County 4H Extension, local master gardener and master naturalist clubs, and Bond County 4H members worked together to plant 25 oak trees.

The City of Greenville provided three-quarters of an acre of land near Idler Lane and Water Plant Road for the location of the trees.

Through the 4H Green Communities Tree Program, each participating Soil and Water Conservation District received 25 oak trees to be planted on a public site.

The emphasis of the partnership tree planting project is to raise awareness of our diminishing oak forests, and to educate youth and community members on the value of native oak forests.