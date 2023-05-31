Meier’s Resolution Adopted For Unplug Day In IL

State Representative Charlie Meier, of Okawville, saw his resolution adopted Wednesday, which declares July 15, 2023 as Unplug Illinois Day in the State of Illinois.

House Resolution 275 encourages all citizens to participate in this opportunity by unplugging from their electronic devices and visiting their local parks, recreation sites, and conservation areas.

While presenting the resolution, Meier said unplugging at Illinois parks and recreation facilities is one of the most convenient ways to stay active and get needed exercise.