Memorial Day Program In Greenville

Veteran’s Day activities will begin in Greenville Friday, May 26. VFW Post 1377 and volunteers place flags on the graves of veterans in local cemeteries, starting at 9 AM in Montrose Cemetery.

The annual Memorial Day program at Montrose Cemetery in Greenville will be Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. in front of the mausoleum.

The featured speaker will be Air Force Colonel Thomas Klincar of Greenville.

The Greenville Municipal Band will perform several patriotic songs during the program. At 9:45 a.m., the band will present a pre-ceremony concert.

Also on the program are the invocation and benediction, the Pledge of Allegiance, the reading of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and General John Logan’s orders creating Memorial Day, recognition of the United States military branches, a 21-gun salute to the dead, and the playing of “Taps” and “Taps Echo.”

The Memorial Day program is presented by AMVETS Post 140, Bond County VFW Post 1377, the Mulberry Grove American Legion, and the Lincolnland Leathernecks Marine Corps League.

Those attending the program are urged to bring lawn chairs.

The mausoleum will be open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. that day. Built in 1914, it is noted for its stained-glass windows and other architectural features.

A guide will be present to answer questions about the mausoleum.

At 9 a.m., Monday, May 29, AMVETS Post 140 will hold its brief flag-changing ceremony at the Bond County Veterans Memorial, next to the courthouse. Flags will be replaced and displayed at half-staff till noon. After the changing of the flags a brief presentation will take place awarding AMVETS Scholarships to local students. After the presentation the procession will move to Montrose Cemetery to join in the annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

Wes and friends will have a Memorial Day Cookout on Monday, May 29 from 11am to 2pm at the VFW Post on 4th Street in Greenville to benefit Volunteers for Vets and the VFW Post 1377 Auxiliary. Dine in and carryout, there will be pork steak, chops, green beans, potato salad, and more. $12 for a meal, $5 for a sandwich. Enter to win a Veterans Memorial Brick on the Courthouse Lawn. For more, call Mike at 514-5470.