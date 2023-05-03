MG FFA Place Second In Ag Mechanics

Five members of our Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter participated in this year’s Ag Mechanics CDE that took place on April 20 in the Vandalia OKAW building.

Each team has to have one participant in each category of the contest. There were five categories involved in the contest which included surveying, small engines, carpentry, welding and wiring.

The team consisted of Megan Schewe for surveying, Jake Helmkamp for small engines, Addison Hebenstreit for carpentry, Arjan Epperson for welding, and Audrey Wright for wiring.

They also had a JV team that participated. That team included Jackson Icenogle for Carpentry, Brant Thomas for small engines, and Taylor Stone for wiring.

Overall the team placed 2nd behind Hillsboro. Individually Megan Schewe placed 1st in Surveying; Jake Helmkamp placed 2nd in Small engines; and Addison Hebenstreit placed 2nd in Carpentry.