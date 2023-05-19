More Details In Wednesday’s Fatal Drowning

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department has identified the child who wandered away from his home Wednesday afternoon and was later found deceased.

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh told WGEL the boy, two year old Maverick Smith, was found a few hundred yards from his home, in the 800 block of Sutton Lane in rural Greenville. He was found, accidentally drowned in a nearby pond.

Maverick Smith is the son of Cody and Norma Smith.

Sheriff Leitschuh said no foul play of any kind is suspected in the tragic incident.