Mulberry Grove High School Graduation Ceremony Held

The Mulberry Grove High School Class of 2023 graduation program was held May 20.

The class valedictorians were Elly Hall and Brody Bauer, and Patricia Kennedy was salutatorian.

The SAR Good Citizen Award was presented to Elly Hall.

Allie Lawrence and Aby Kircher were recipients of the VFW Voice of Democracy Award.

Scholarships were presented during the graduation ceremony. Boston Cade received the Vietnam Veteran Scholarship, Arjan Epperson and Jaclyn Robertson the Mulberry Grove High School Sports Boosters Scholarship, and Elly Hall the Mulberry Grove Education Association/Board of Education Scholarship.