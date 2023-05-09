National Day Of Prayer Service Held On Court house Lawn

Approximately 60 people attended last Thursday’s Day of Prayer Service on the Bond County Courthouse lawn.

The program was presented by the Bond County Ministerial Alliance.

Prayers were offered by members of the community.

Click below to hear Pastor Curtis Flake, from the Greenville First United Methodist Church, give an introduction and pray:

Others offering prayers were Roger Sanders for the government, Scott Gaffner for the military and law enforcement, Frank Doll for agriculture, Crystal Grove and Noel Harnetiaux for the business community, Meg Davendonis for our schools, Dr. Phil Siefken for health service providers and first responders, Lisa Barber for community outreach ministries, and Jeff Leidel for the media.