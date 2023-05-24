Aviston Man Pleads Guilty To Shooting Dog

Dale E. Litteken, age 62 of Aviston, has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

In Clinton County Circuit Court recently, he admitted to shooting and killing a neighbor’s dog on December 9, 2022.

The defendant was sentenced to 10 days of periodic imprisonment and was placed on probation for 18 months. He was assessed a fine and other fees of over $3,000.

After the incident occurred, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department received a call from Litteken stating his neighbor’s dog was on his property in Germantown and he had to shoot it. The defendant reportedly told the department the animal was allegedly threatening his granddaughter.

The owner of the dog, Hobie Timmons, said the claim was not true and that his dog Trigger, a Siberian Huskie, was gentle and friendly.