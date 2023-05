Bond County Project Parenting is posting a Facebook Story Time program on Monday, May 8 at 11 a.m.

Special guests, Rosie the puppet and Ms. Heather, will read “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Eats Snacks.”

Any Bond County family with an infant or toddler under the age of three may request a copy of the book by calling the Project Parenting office at 664-5009, option 2.