Railroad Crossings Closed For Several Days This Week

CSX Railroad has informed the City of Greenville, three crossings of their rail line will be temporarily closed, possibly until the morning of Thursday, May 18.

CSX Rail Crossings at Elm Street, 4th Street, and West Hillview Avenue will be closed until further notice as CSX Railroad is performing tie replacement along the route. CSX officials stated that Greenville residents can expect closures of the crossings until Thursday morning.

Drivers should change their route to reflect the closure by utilizing Illinois Route 127 (Harris Avenue) to cross the railway.