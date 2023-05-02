School STEAM Night A Big Hit With Large Crowd

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Greenville school attendance centers were buzzing with activity last Thursday for STEAM night.

A large crowd of students, parents and other adults attended and enjoyed the two-hour event filled with displays, experiments and hands-on activities.

Greenville Junior High Science Teacher Jackie Blumer talked to WGEL’s Jeff Leidel about the fun event. She said it’s a fun way to get kids excited about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Dr. Iler from Greenville University conducted chemistry experiments. SIUE brought a robotic dog. There were drones, straw rockets, and many more demonstrations.

