Scott Timmermann Named 2023 Dual Credit Faculty Of The Year 2023

Dual Credit Faculty are valuable members of the Kaskaskia College instructional services team. KC is fortunate to have over 120 dual credit faculty serve the college, teaching over 300 courses at high schools throughout the Kaskaskia College district. KC Vice President of Instructional Services Julie Obermark notes their job is not easy. “Not only are they meeting the high school criteria for their courses, but they’re also adhering to the strict standards of the college-level curriculum,” Obermark said.

Each year the college recognizes one dual credit faculty member who goes above and beyond to serve students as a partner with the college. This year KC recognizes Mater Dei High School faculty member Scott Timmermann.

Timmermann’s nomination reads, “We are lucky to have Scott at Kaskaskia College to not only call him a member of our faculty but also an alumnus and now an adjunct instructor. Scott is always one of the first dual credit instructors to step up when advice is needed. He shares suggestions with his peers, and his colleagues always appreciate and value his opinions.

Timmermann thanked KC and Professor Brandi Wilkins for working with him over the past 17 years. “I am proud to have been given the opportunity to provide a college-level education to my students, giving them a head start toward achieving their long-term goals.” “My collaboration with KC has directly led to professional development opportunities like completing a Master’s Degree in Communication and Composition at Minnesota State University, which has opened doors for me to teach as adjunct faculty. I look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship in the years to come.”