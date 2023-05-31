Sights & Sounds From Greenville Memorial Day Service

Beautiful weather was the rack drop for the 2023 Memorial Day Program at Montrose Cemetery in Greenville Monday morning.

A big crowd gathered to honor past veterans and those currently serving in the military.

Retired Air Force Colonel Tom Klincar of Greenville was the featured speaker for the ceremony.

You’ll be able to hear the full address on WGEL’s Public Affairs this Sunday afternoon.

The Greenville Municipal Band, under the direction of Chris Woods, performed several patriotic songs. Also participating were members of Greenville Boy Scout Troop 8057, John Gillard, Kevin Kaegy, Bill Johnston, Howard Wise and members of AMVETS Post 140, Bond County VFW Post 1377, Mulberry Grove American Legion 1180 and the Lincolnland Leathernecks Marine Corps League.