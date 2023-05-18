Sorento Woman Named Eighth Fatality From I-55 Accident

A Sorento woman has been identified as an eighth victim in the multiple crashes that occurred on I-55 in Montgomery County on May 1.

Ruth M. Rau, age 81, of Sorento, passed away Tuesday, May 16, in the hospital, due to injuries sustained in the accident.

A total of 72 vehicles are known to be involved in the crashes and 37 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical. There are now eight fatalities associated with the crashes, including the names that were previously released.