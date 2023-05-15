Storms Drop Heavy Rain In WGEL Listening Area

By
WGEL
-
A WGEL listener shared this photo of a flooded Rt. 140 roadway near the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Severe thunderstorms passed through the WGEL listening area Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service began issuing severe thunderstorm warnings Saturday around 3 PM. Bond, Clinton, Madison, and Macoupin Counties were all impacted by numerous warnings, including one tornado warning for a small portion of Madison County. While the rain continued into the evening, the worst of the severe weather was over, and the warnings had all expired, by 4:30 PM.

We had a report of 3.2 inches of rain in the Greenville area Saturday afternoon/evening and numerous roadways were flooded following the heavy rains.

Another severe thunderstorm watch was called Sunday afternoon, running through 10 PM. While a few scattered thunderstorm warnings were issued in nearby counties, Bond County escaped severe weather Sunday, however rainfall was heavy.

Previous articleGay Bast Of Highland Is Our Mother’s Day Winner!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR