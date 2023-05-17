Summer Agriculture Institute For Teachers

Bond County Agriculture in the Classroom is offering a summer agricultural institute to county teachers serving as pre-school through high school educators.

It is Thursday, June 22 at the Greenville First Christian Church Family Life Center.

The course is designed for teachers wishing to expand their curriculum to include topics related to agriculture.

It is free if registration is made by June 15. Those attending can apply for continuing education credits through the Regional Office of Education Number Three.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the morning session will include Ag in the Classroom presentations and commodity ag partner updates. After lunch, at 1 p.m., the group will visit The Maschoffs, south of Carlyle, and return by 5 p.m.

To register online go to BondSWCD.org.