Superintendent Olson Receives Award

Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Dr. Wes Olson was recognized Wednesday, May 3 in Springfield.

Olson was named the 2023 Superintendent of Distinction by his colleagues in the Kaskaskia Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

He has been an educator for 22 years, and superintendent at Unit 2 the past eight years.

As one of 21 administrators in the state receiving the Superintendent of Distinction Award from the IASA, Olson said he was honored and humbled to receive it and remains honored to lead Unit 2 in working with the amazing faculty, staff, administrators, communities and board of education for the betterment and growth of the students.

Superintendents of Distinction were selected by peers in their region based on commitment, dedication and leadership.

The Kaskaskia Region includes school districts in Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Macoupin, Marion and Montgomery counties.