Tourism Committee Approves Funding Requests

The Greenville Tourism Committee met recently and approved six requests for tourism funds.

Three of the events will be held at the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds. The committee allowed $6,000 for Heritage Days, July 28 through July 30; $750 for the Spring Fling on May 6, and $750 for the annual Train Show on June 10.

The other requests approved were $10,000 for the Bond County Fourth Fest fireworks on July 1, $3,000 for the Bond County Fair, to be held August 3 through August 8; and $1,850 for the Bond County Cruise-Ins, scheduled for May 6, August 19, September 9 and October 7.

In other matters, longtime Tourism Committee member Amrish Patel announced his retirement from the group. Patel, owner and operator of the Sure Stay Hotel by Best Western in Greenville, served on the Tourism Committee 17 years.