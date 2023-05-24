Trenton Woman Sent To Prison In Crash That Killed Teen

Hadlee T. Grogan, a 20-year-old woman from Trenton, has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

She was driving a vehicle near Trenton on January 29, 2022 on Sportsman Road, when she allegedly lost control of the unit. It overturned several times and a passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

That passenger, a 14-year old male from Highland, died from injuries received as a result of the accident.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the aggravated DUI charge in February.

Grogan was sentenced earlier this month in Clinton County Circuit Court to seven years in state prison, with credit for 182 days served in jail. She was fined $1,000 and assessed court costs.