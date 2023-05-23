Two Hurt In Stabbing Incident in Millersburg Early Sunday

Two men were injured and another man has been arrested stemming from a stabbing incident that occurred early Sunday morning at Hogg House in East Pierron, also known as Millersburg.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ricardo E. Medina, age 24, of Pierron, and Monday he was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. They are Class 3 felony charges.

Appearing in court via video conferencing, Medina’s bail was set at $100,000 by Judge Christopher Bauer. According to court records, the defendant was advised of his right to have notice of his arrest and detention given to his country’s consular representatives. Medina expressly declined that such notice be given.

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh told WGEL his department was notified of the incident at 1:19 a.m. Sunday.

A deputy rushed to the scene and found two injured men in the parking lot. Sheriff Leitschuh said the deputy administered first aid to the subjects before the Highland-Pierron Fire District ambulance crew arrived.

The sheriff identified the victims as Christopher C. Blackburn, age 36, and Bobby A. Walker, age 35, both from Pocahontas. Leitschuh reported Blackburn was cut or stabbed twice in the right shoulder and once in the left shoulder, while Walker was stabbed in the upper right arm while they were inside the business.

Sheriff Leitschuh said the weapon was allegedly a box-cutter style knife. The incident remains under investigation.

Leitschuh said deputies patrolled the area, but did not find Medina. At 5:41 Sunday morning, the department received a tip of where the suspect might be. Deputies went to a home in Millersburg and took Medina into custody.

Blackburn and Walker were transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Medina is being held in the bond County Jail.