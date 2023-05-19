Unit 2 High School Departmental Awards

Receiving departmental awards at Unit 2 high school were (front l-r) Kaya Harnetiaux, Hailey Bohn, Tessa Neely, Shelby Bone, Paige Mathias, (back l-r) Ellyn Miller, Ainsley Olson, Lilly Funneman, Julius Belcher, Katelyn Ridens and Rayce Langham. Not pictured are Leah Wick and Joely Dickenson.

Thirteen seniors at Bond County Community Unit 2 high school were presented departmental awards at the Academic Foundation’s Awards Program.

Teachers highlighted the work of the students and presented plaques to them.

Honored for their efforts were:

Hailey Bohn for the Agriculture Award.

Kaya Harnetiaux for the Art Award.

Joely Dickenson for the Band Award.

Rayce Langham for the Choir Award.

Julius Belcher for the Business Award.

Leah Wick for the English Award.

Tessa Neely for the Family and Consumer Sciences Award.

Ainsley Olson for the World Language Award.

Shelby Bone for the Vocational Education Award.

Katelyn Ridens for Mathematics Award.

Lilly Funneman for the Biological Science Award.

Paige Mathias for the Physical Science Award.

Ellyn Miller for the Social Studies Award.

