Unit One Hires New Principal

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board Of Education hired a new principal during its May meeting.

Adam Haston was given a one-year contract to be the junior/senior high principal for the 2023-24 school year. Haston, who lives in Greenville with his family, is the current district activities director at Pana.

The Unit 1 position became open when Tiffany Zobrist resigned, effective June 30. She has been junior /senior high school principal at Mulberry Grove three years.

The Unit 1 board approved an increase in lunch prices of 15 cents next school year and agreed to replace the junior/senior high lockers this summer.

In other personnel matters, Emma Jackson was hired as a paraprofessional, Kelsi Smith hired as a junior high science teacher, both for the 2023/24 school year, and Jake Helmkamp hired for summer help.

Three incumbent board members, re-elected April 4, were reseated at the meeting. They are Nathan Mollett, Brooke Earnest and Melody Helmkamp.

The board officers were selected. Mollett remains president, Jeff Koontz is vice-president, and Earnest, secretary.

Regina Johnson was appointed district treasurer.