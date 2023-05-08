Unit One School Board Meeting Is Tuesday

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education will meet Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in the high school art room.

Three separate meetings are planned. The first will be the reorganizational meeting of the board with the election of officers.

Re-elected to the board at the April election were Brooke Earnest, Nathan Mollett and Melody Helmkamp.

The board will then hold a tentative amended budget meeting, to be followed by the regular meeting.

The agenda for the regular meeting includes lunch prices and an executive session with possible action afterwards on staff positions and principal contracts.