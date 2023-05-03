Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action

Meeting last week, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education emerged from executive session to take action on many personnel items.

The board accepted the change of retirement date for teacher Brenda Mollett, from the end of this school year to the end of the 2023-24 school year.

The retirement of teacher Melissa Pierce was approved, effective the conclusion of the 2025-26 school year.

Mollett teaches at Pocahontas School and Pierce is at Greenville Elementary School.

The board tabled the retirement request of Kelli Cotrell, a teacher at GES.

Rebecca Nehrt is retiring as GES library clerk, effective August 10.

The school board accepted the resignations of Taryn Flake as part-time music teacher at Pocahontas for next school year, Jesica Garcia M. as a paraprofessional at Pocahontas School, Erin Kennedy as a paraprofessional at GES, Jennifer Holloway as credit recovery aide at the high school and Allyson Haberer as junior varsity volleyball coach at the high school.

The resignations of Garcia M. and Kennedy are effective the end of this school year, Holloway leaves June 30, and Haberer’s resignation is effective immediately.

The board hired:

Maggie Abendroth for next school year as instructional leader with the Preschool For All/Preschool For All expansion grants,

Karlee Skelton as a Preschool For All teacher at Pocahontas School for 2023-24.

Caitlin Gomez as a Preschool For All teacher with the PreK program at the Greenville University KRP location for next school year,

Alyssa Dothager for the next school year as a Preschool For All Expansion teacher at the Early Childhood Center,

Ashley Shaw as a third grade teacher at GES, starting next school year,

Corey Carsrud as an assistant technology administrator, starting next school year,

Valerie Walter as a night shift custodian at the high school, and

Janet Goodson as a food service employee at the high school.

Leaves of absence were granted to Amy Alderman, Erin Cummings and Kelsey Richardson.