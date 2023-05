High school and eighth grade graduation ceremonies have been scheduled in Bond County Community Unit 2.

The eighth grade promotion program at the Greenville Junior High School will be Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium.

Eighth graders at Pocahontas School will have their promotion ceremony in the gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

The Unit 2 high school graduation ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. in the gymnasium.