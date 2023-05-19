Unit Two Seniors Honored For Academics

High school seniors in Bond County Unit 2 were honored recently at a special program for academic success during their high school careers.

Seventeen (pictured above) were recognized as summa cum laude students for grade point averages of 4.0 or 3.9.

Given plaques were Mekylla Bico, Ava Curry, Jillian Elam, Megan Fitzgerald, Lilly Funneman, Sydnee Godier, Gavin Langel, Paige Mathias, Ellyn Miller, Ainsley Olson, Rutu Patel, Hannah Potthast, Katelyn Ridens, Carter Snow, Charlee Stearns, Owen Stephens, and Bailey Wilkerson.

Magna cum laude students, for grade point averages of 3.7 to 3.89, include Hailey Bohn, Hope Beard, Julius Belcher, Evaline Johnson, Andrew Lurkins, Quinn Mesnard and Drew Potthast.

Eleven students were recognized for cum laude standing with grade point averages of 3.5 to 3.69. They are Leona Baum, Trent Bohannon, Mary Claire Dannaman, Dieken Graber, Kaya Harnetiaux, Josie Maples, Anastasia Palen, Brianna Reeves, Taylor Scarborough, Georgia Sussenbach and Samuel Wagner.

The Illinois Principal’s Association Award went to Drew Potthast, Mary Claire Dannaman received the Daughters of the American Revolution Award, and Dieken Graber was given the Sons of the American Revolution Award.