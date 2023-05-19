Unit Two Seniors Honored For Academics

By
WGEL
-
(front l-r) Mekylla Bico, Rutu Patel, Ainsley Olson, Sydnee Godier, Bailey Wilkerson, Paige Mathias, Ava Curry, Charlee Stearns, (back row l-r) Ellyn Miller, Megan Fitzgerald, Owen Stephens, Carter Snow, Gavin Langel, Lilly Funneman, Katelyn Ridens, and Jillian Elam, Not pictured is Hannah Potthast.

High school seniors in Bond County Unit 2 were honored recently at a special program for academic success during their high school careers.

Seventeen (pictured above) were recognized as summa cum laude students for grade point averages of 4.0 or 3.9.

Given plaques were Mekylla Bico, Ava Curry, Jillian Elam, Megan Fitzgerald, Lilly Funneman, Sydnee Godier, Gavin Langel, Paige Mathias, Ellyn Miller, Ainsley Olson, Rutu Patel, Hannah Potthast, Katelyn Ridens, Carter Snow, Charlee Stearns, Owen Stephens, and Bailey Wilkerson.

Magna cum laude students, for grade point averages of 3.7 to 3.89, include Hailey Bohn, Hope Beard, Julius Belcher, Evaline Johnson, Andrew Lurkins, Quinn Mesnard and Drew Potthast.

(l-r) Evaline Johnson, Hailey Bohn, Hope Beard, Julius Belcher, Andrew Lurkins, Quinn Mesnard and Drew Potthast.

Eleven students were recognized for cum laude standing with grade point averages of 3.5 to 3.69. They are Leona Baum, Trent Bohannon, Mary Claire Dannaman, Dieken Graber, Kaya Harnetiaux, Josie Maples, Anastasia Palen, Brianna Reeves, Taylor Scarborough, Georgia Sussenbach and Samuel Wagner.

(front l-r) Georgia Sussenbach, Kaya Harnetiaux, Leona Baum, Mary Claire Dannaman, Josie Maples, Anastasia Palen, (back l-r) Dieken Graber, Samuel Wagner and Trent Bohannon. Not pictured are Taylor Scarborough and Brianna Reeves.

The Illinois Principal’s Association Award went to Drew Potthast, Mary Claire Dannaman received the Daughters of the American Revolution Award, and Dieken Graber was given the Sons of the American Revolution Award.

Previous articleCentralia Man Arrested For Alleged Aggravated Battery With A Firearm
Next articleUnit 2 High School Departmental Awards

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR