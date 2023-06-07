2023 Museum Day Another Success

The 2023 Museum Day, in Greenville last Saturday, was a success with many people enjoying visits to the Bock Sculpture Museum, One-Room School House Museum, Bond County Museum, DeMoulin Museum and the American Farm Heritage Museum.

John Goldsmith at the DeMoulin Museum reported there were 88 visitors there and the other museums each attracted over sixty people. Many of the visitors stopped at three or more museum sites, with several coming from outside Bond County.

Those visiting were greeted by museum officials who talked about the attractions. Several museums had special displays and activities.

At the American Heritage Railroad, David Kessinger talked with WGEL’s Jeff Leidel about new additions to the train department, including a new, bigger locomotive that is gas powered. Over the winter, they built a riding gondola car that is about 14-15 foot long. It is wide enough for two adults to ride in side by side and can fit 12 adults. A new miniature water tower was also added to their landscape.

Downtown Greenville was also busy Saturday with the monthly Farmer’s Market and the Fallen Officers Car Show.

The next Farmer’s Market is July 1.