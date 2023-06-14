The Bond County Recovery Council and Greenville Chamber are co-sponsoring A Community Conversation On Substance Use Disorder & How to Reduce the Stigma Thursday, June 15, from 6:30 to 8:30 PM in the Greenville SMART Center.

Tedra Cobb, a consultant with the U.R. Medicine Recovery Center of Excellence, out of Rochester, New York, will be facilitating the conversation. She said she travels to rural communities to talk about substance use disorder and opioid use disorder with the goal of getting people to talk about their experiences and hopefully increase understanding of the disorders and paths to recovery.

Click below to hear more of her comments:

Whether or not you have lived experience, everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend the Community Conversation On Substance Use Disorder & How to Reduce the Stigma.

For more, call Toni at 304-2590.

You can hear more of our conversation with Tedra Cobb from the U.R. Medicine Recovery Center of Excellence this Sunday on WGEL’s Public Affairs program.