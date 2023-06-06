Accident Friday At Elm and Harris

A traffic crash at the intersection of Harris Avenue and Elm Street in Greenville Friday afternoon resulted in two power poles being struck and electric service to the stoplights at that intersection being interrupted.

Greenville police reported a tractor trailer unit, driven by Timothy Burcham of Huntington, West Virginia was travelling west bound through the green traffic light. At the same time, a car operated by Tommy McClain of Greenville, was southbound on Elm Street at the intersection and the vehicles collided.

According to police, both units received front end damage with the truck cab suffering disabling damage which caused it to travel off the north side of Harris Avenue, in front of Nevco Scoreboard’s office building. The truck struck two Ameren Utility poles and multiple street signs before coming to rest.

The truck driver and two people in the car refused treatment from medical personnel.

Police indicated a citation was issued to McClain.

The accident occurred at 4:35 p.m. on Friday.

The poles had to be replaced by Ameren.