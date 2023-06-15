Adult Education Graduation At KC Was An Evening To Remember

The 2023 Kaskaskia College Adult Education Graduation program is a memorable experience for both graduates and the college, but a young couple made this year’s program even more special.

Following the recessional at the end of the evening, graduate Joshua Geary Padilla of Centralia dropped to one knee and proposed to fellow graduate Alyssa Brink, also of Centralia. Joshua said he had planned the proposal to make Alyssa’s evening a little more special. “She knew a proposal was coming from me. She didn’t know when.” said Joshua. For the record, Alyssa said yes.

Even as they begin planning their upcoming wedding, Alyssa and Joshua plan to continue their education at KC—Alyssa in the health sciences and Joshua in the trades.